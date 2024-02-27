Bird flu virus found for first time in mainland Antarctica

The scientists have confirmed of finding a deadly type of bird flu on the mainland of Antarctica for the first time. This bird flu is a potential risk for the southern region’s huge penguin colonies.

Revealed about the flu, Spain’s Higher Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) said, “This discovery demonstrates for the first time that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus has reached Antarctica despite the distance and natural barriers that separate it from other continents.”

Reportedly, the presence of the virus was confirmed on February 24 in samples of dead skua seabirds that were found by Argentine scientists near the Antarctic base Primavera.

The confirmation of the bird flu highlights the risk to colonies in the region to the H5N1 avian flu. This H5N1 avian flu has decimated bird populations around the world in recent months.

In a statement Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) quoted, “Analysis has conclusively shown that the birds were infected with the H5 subtype of avian influenza and at least one of the dead birds contained the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.”

Following the confirmation, the Antarctic Institute said that the South American country had worked with Spanish researchers to test samples from dead birds found earlier in the year near the Argentine base. These tests confirmed the presence of the virus.

It is worth mentioning here that the date from the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research also showed a now-confirmed case at the research base.