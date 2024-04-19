At least 7 killed, 22 injured in PoK road accident

World
PoK road accident
Islamabad:  At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured when a van fell into a ditch in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the rescue service reported on Friday.

The accident took place in the Garhi Dupatta area of Muzaffarabad when a passenger van went off the road in mountainous terrain and fell on the roof of a house before eventually hitting the ditch, resulting in casualties, said the rescue service.

The deceased included a person who was in the house upon which the bus fell, it added.

Following the accident, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the local hospitals, the rescue service said, adding that three injured were in critical condition.

