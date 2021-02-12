8 Killed During A Clash In Pakistan

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Islamabad: Four terrorists and four soldiers were killed during a clash in Pakistan’s South Waziristan district, a military statement said on Friday.

The terrorists raided the security forces’ post in the district, killing the soldiers late Thursday night, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The identities of the eight victims were not revealed by the ISPR.

Located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, South Waziristan used to be a hotbed of militancy a few years ago, but the security forces have successfully flushed out the terrorists from the area in separate high-profiled armed offensives.

Though the area has been purged from the militancy to a great extent, sporadic attacks continue.

Last month, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the district.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and one was injured and arrested, according to the ISPR.

