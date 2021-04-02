Around 50 Devotees Get Injured In Clashes At Pak Shrine

Karachi: More than 40 devotees were injured after they clashed with the police at a shrine in Pakistan’s Sindh province, the media reported on Friday.

The incident took place at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Thursday evening. The clash took place after the provincial government announced the closure of all shrines in an effort to curb Covid-19 infection, reported Dawn.

Despite the announcement, thousands of devotees had already arrived in Sehwan to participate in the 769th Urs of the great Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalander, slated to begin on Thursday evening.

Police personnel deployed around the shrine, kept telling the incoming devotees to turn away as there was no chance to open the shrine.

However, the crowd managed to break open one of the gates of the shrine to storm into it.

Reinforcement of an additional 200 policemen and Rangers personnel were called in to assist with restoring law and order.

At least seven policemen were also injured in the ensuing violence.

The shrine remains closed as per the provincial government’s order.

(With Inputs From IANS)