Bomb attack on Afghanistan Vice President
Photo Credit: The economic times

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh escapes bomb attack in Kabul

By IANS

Kabul: The Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh escaped a bomb attack here on Wednesday morning, an official said.

“The bomb blast targeted vehicles of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Some last vehicles of the convoy have been affected,” Arian News TV reported.

An Interior ministry official told Xinhua that four people were killed and 12 others wounded in the attack.

The blast took place at around 7:35 a.m.(local time) in Sabiqa Square of Taimani locality, sending a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggering panic, a witness told Xinhua earlier in the day.

“The blast also caused destruction in the populated area,” he added.

“The nature of the blast seemed to be a suicide car bomb blast. A convoy of a high ranking official was passing by the area, and the motorcade could be the obvious target of the blast,” witness Mohammad Nabi said.

Wednesday’s explosion came as peace efforts have been underway with the Taliban. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

