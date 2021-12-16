9 killed, 8 injured in road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least nine people were killed and eight injured in separate road mishaps in Pakistan on Thursday, local media and police said.

Three people were killed and seven suffered injuries in two separate accidents in Faisalabad district of eastern Punjab province, police in the area told local media.

As per police officials, the accidents occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the crashes, police and rescue teams reached the sites for rescue operations.

The bodies and injured people were sent to nearby hospitals and several were in critical condition, according to rescue officials.

Separately, three people were killed and one was seriously injured when a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle due to thick fog near the Chani Goth area of Bahawalpur district of Punjab province, according to police.

In another accident in the southern port city of Karachi, three people died when a dumper rammed into a motorcycle after the dumper driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Police said the dumper driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident and was later tracked by the police.

(IANS)