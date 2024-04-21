7 killed, 23 injured in Sri Lanka car race accident

Colombo: At least seven persons were killed while 23 others were injured after a car veered off the track during a high-octane car race in central hills in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that among the seven dead were adults including race marshals, spectators and an 8-year-old girl.

Organised by the Sri Lanka military in line with the National New Year, which fell middle of April, over 100,000 fans had gathered to witness the race named ‘FoxhillSuper Cross 2024’.

The race was held in Diyatalawa, a former garrison town in the central highlands of Sri Lanka where all the military men undergo military training.

During the April Sinhala New Year holiday season, holiday-makers gather at the Central Hills and many competitions like the car race and horse race take place.

Sri Lanka Army last organised ‘Foxhill’ race in 2019 but had to stop it abruptly following the 2019 Easter attacks across the country.

The race returned after five years but it was suspended again on Sunday following the fatal accident.

(IANS)