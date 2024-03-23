60 killed in shooting at concert hall in Moscow, ISIS claims responsibility

Moscow: In a tragic incident, over 60 people lost their lives in a shooting at a concert hall in Moscow. Over 145 people also received injuries, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports from reliable sources, a group of armed men opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall in Western Moscow. The incident took place during the night hours of Friday.

Reportedly, terrorists threw explosives, which triggered a massive fire at the concert hall. The assailants stormed the venue with guns and ammunitions. Videos of the fire surfaced online shows black smoke rising over the building.

Further it is noteworthy mentioning that, Islamic terror group ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the shooting at concert hall in Moscow. Hours after the attack, they published a statement via the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

Reports from reliable media sources stated the roof of the hall has collapsed partially after the attack.

In a statement, Office of the Russia Prosecutor General said, “Unidentified people in camouflage broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert.”

Notably, the attack took place ahead of the performance of music group Picnic. The manager of the band reported saying that none of the performers of the band were harmed.

The injured ones in the shootout were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. Out of 145 injured people, 60 received critical injuries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack in Russia, said his Deputy Spokesman.

The Secretary-General condemns “in the strongest possible terms” the terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others injured, said Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman, in a statement on Friday.