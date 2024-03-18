1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Florida, probe underway

Florida: In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed while while two others were injured in shooting in Jacksonville Beach City in Florida. The shoot occurred during the late night hours on Sunday in the downtown area of the city, reliable reports confirmed.

According to reports from reliable sources, the police officials have initiated an investigation to find out the perpetrator.

The local police department of Jacksonville Beach posted on their official social media handle saying, “We are currently working on an active shooter incident in our downtown area. This is an active scene, and we are asking everyone to shelter in place at this time.”

Further, the police department has also provided a hotline number for any kind of information that can help in this case.

However, the department further tweeted informing that the shelter in place was lifted while the concerned officials continued the probe into the matter.

The injured ones in the open firing were rushed to nearby medical facilities for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, the identity or any other information about the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Report from a reliable source cited an official from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and said, “The downtown area will remain shut down until further notice.” It is important to mention that the police have not ruled out the possibility of multiple shooters being involved in the Florida City shooting.

Notably, the Jacksonville Beach City in Florida lies about five hours away from Florida. The population of the city is roughly about 23,830.