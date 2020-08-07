6-year-old, who saved his sister from dog attack praised by Anne Hathaway

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” reportedly said a 6-year-old boy who saved his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack.

Named Bridger Walker, the courageous boy, who is not less than a real life super hero, has been praised by Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway on social media. Hathaway’s post has garnered more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments praising the boy.

Taking to Instagram Anne wrote “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” alongside photos of Bridger and his sister.

As per reports, the boy from Wyoming in the US jumped into action when a 1-year-old old German shepherd mix charged toward his sister. However, while saving her sister the boy was brutally attacked by the dog. The dog reportedly leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek for which he had to undergo a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches.