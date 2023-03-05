6 killed, several injured as oxygen plant catches fire in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: At least six people were killed and over 30 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at an oxygen plant following an explosion here on Saturday. The incident took place in the Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) region of Chittagong’s Sitakunda upazila of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the explosion took place at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4:30 pm (local time). On being informed, as many as nine units from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire. However, they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to the official, 18 people were rushed to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and are currently under treatment. While, among the six people killed, the police have identified five of the victims. The identity of one male victim is yet to be known.

A seven-member team is investigate the explosion and will be submitting a report within seven days. The additional district magistrate has been made the head of the investigation team.

The local residents revealed that the explosion shook the surrounding region of two square kilometres. The blast had reportedly engulfed the neighbouring areas in thick black smoke.

One of the victims identified as Shamshul Alam, who was was about a kilometre away from the plant, was killed when a piece of metal fell on him. The man was reportedly sitting at a shop in Kadam Rasul Bazar.

(Source: ANI)