6 killed, 7 injured after fire breaks out during Hindu celebration in Mauritius, Jaishankar expresses grief

Mauritius: In a tragic incident that unfolded in Mauritius, at least six pilgrims were killed during Mahashivratri celebrations. The incident took place during the night hours of Sunday, reliable reports confirmed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to extend his condolences to the family of the deceased in the Mauritius fire break out.

He wrote, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate tragedy that occurred during the Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius. Our condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Mauritius at this difficult time.”

The fire broke out during a religious ritual in Mauritius. According to reports from reliable sources, the fire broke out after few electric wires came in contact with a wooden cart. Notably, the cart was carrying idols of Hindu gods.

Apart from the deaths, seven people were also injured in the fire that broke out in Mauritius.

Reportedly, the pilgrims were going to the Grand Basin Lake by foot ahead of Mahashivratri on March 8. It is noteworthy mentioning that the lake is considered pure and sacred by the Hindu communities that reside in the island.