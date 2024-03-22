6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Java

World
By Abhilasha
indonesia earthquake
0

Jakarta: A 6.1 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia’s province of East Java on Friday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The undersea quake rocked at 11.22 a.m. Jakarta time (0422 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 132 km northeast of Tuban regency, and a depth of 10 km, the agency said, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami alert was issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Also Read: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts Indonesia

Abhilasha 7827 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.