5 killed as gunmen open fire in market in Izeh city

Tehran: As many as 5 people were killed when some gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the attacks or if they were linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months.

Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting in Izeh, according to state TV.

Government news agencies said the killings might be a sign that the protests were turning into an armed insurrection.

An investigation of the bullets in the bodies of those shot dead is to be held and there is now likely to be a massive propaganda battle in which the government will argue the protests are the seedbed for the “Syrianisation” of Iran, and a collapse of public order.

Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar as protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

However, the state claims there is no enthusiasm for these strikes and that organised gangs were harassing hard pressed business owners into pulling down their shutters.