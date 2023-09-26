5 dead as two private planes collide in Northern Mexico

Mexico: Tragedy struck in the skies over Durango, Mexico, as two private Cessna light aircraft collided during a fateful moment when one plane was taking off, and the other was in the process of landing. The incident unfolded on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, located in western Durango.

The collision proved catastrophic, leading to an inferno that engulfed both aircraft, claiming the lives of all five passengers aboard, tragically including a child. The state authorities confirmed the grim news of the fatalities.

Investigations into the cause of this fatal crash are currently underway, seeking to uncover the events that led to this tragic loss of life. The collision and subsequent blaze serve as a harrowing reminder of the risks associated with air travel.

In a somber reflection, the region recalls a prior aviation scare in 2018 when an Aeromexico jetliner narrowly averted disaster during takeoff in adverse weather conditions. The passengers aboard that flight were fortunate to escape the advancing flames, though the memory of the event continues to resonate with them.