40 Taliban fighters killed, 35 others wounded in fight against Resistance forces in Panjshir Valley

Kabul: As many as 40 Taliban fighters were killed and another 35 of them were wounded, said Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of the resistance front in Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban confirmed that the fighting has been ongoing for two days and both sides have suffered casualties, Tolo News reported.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate were attacked from some circles in Panjshir who bluff and say they will resist. The Mujahideen reacted to the attack and as a result, the other side has suffered heavy casualties,” said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

However, the spokesman of the resistance front, while speaking about the ongoing fight between the Taliban fighters and Resistance forces, said, “In the past 40 hours the Taliban launched some offensives on Khawak from the Andarab valley of Baghlan. From our side, there were local forces of various districts of Andarab, local forces of Panjshir as well as the ANSDF forces. They fought back very well; they defeated the Taliban on that front. The Taliban lost 40 of their personnel, another 35 of them were wounded.”

(With IANS inputs)