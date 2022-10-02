4 terrorists killed in exchange of fire with police in Pakistan

Islamabad: Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Naseerabad district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said on Sunday, the CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation late Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

“As the CTD personnel cordoned off the area, terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon the raiding party,” the spokesperson said, adding that the forces retaliated in self-defence.

The CTD said that firing continued for almost one and a half hours, resulting in the death of four terrorists while another terrorist managed to flee.

One CTD officer was injured during the operation and was shifted to hospital, it said, adding that the CTD seized vehicles, weapons and explosives from the terrorists.