4 killed in mass shooting in US

Four people were killed in a mass shooting in Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton in the US state of Georgia, authorities said.

Mass shooting in US
The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. local time (1445 GMT) on Saturday, Xinhua news reported quoting police.

Addressing a news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner  said the victims were three men and one woman and police detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is identified as Andre Longmore, a 41-year-old local male resident. Hampton police department released a photo and description of the suspect, who is believed to be driving a 2017 black GMC Acadia and carrying a black handgun.

Officials asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police.

“DO NOT APPROACH, CALL 911 IF YOU SEE HIM,” said the police department on its Facebook page.

At least 382 mass shootings have happened across the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

