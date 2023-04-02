3 killed, 3 wounded in bar shooting in US state of Oklahoma
Three people were killed on the scene and three others wounded at bar shooting in Oklahoma City, the capital city of midwestern US, Oklahoma.
Washington: Three people were killed on the scene and three others wounded at a bar shooting on in Oklahoma City, the capital city of midwestern US state Oklahoma, authorities said.
Police responded to the shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Sunday), according to local media, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The wounded were hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other two having non-life-threatening injuries, the Oklahoma City Police Department said.
A suspect has been reportedly in custody.
An investigation is underway. No more details are available so far.