3 killed, 25 injured in deadly air strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

At least three people were killed and 25 injured in Russia's overnight missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih that destroyed residential building

At least three people were killed and 25 injured in Russia’s overnight missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih that destroyed a five-storey residential building.

Russia launched a “massive missile” attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing and wounding people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian  officials said early on Tuesday.

“There are dead and wounded,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.”

Russian air strikes hit several civilian buildings in the city, including a five-storey building, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier.

