In a tweet, The Nobel Prize Committee on Monday said, “The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson ‘for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats’.”