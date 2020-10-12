Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson

2020 Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

In a tweet, The Nobel Prize Committee  on Monday said, “The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson ‘for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats’.”

