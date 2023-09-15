2 Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut launch to space station

New Delhi: Two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut were reportedly launched to the space station on Friday. They will dock about three hours from now, NASA said in an X post today.

The crew on board the spacecraft includes Loral O’Hara from NASA and other two. Hara is a former research engineer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts who was selected to the NASA astronaut corps in 2017. This is reportedly her maiden spaceflight.

Two Russian colleagues, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are the other individuals of this space journey. They were on board the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

This is a six month mission for the NASA astronaut while it is a yearlong expedition for the other two crew members.