17 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city

Photo Credit: IANS

Kyiv: At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine’s south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the Ukraine defence ministry has said.

Ukrainian regional governor in Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandr Starukh said, “Russian missiles partially destroyed a nine-story building . Eight people have been rescued. There may be more people under the rubble.”

Though the city is under Ukrainian control, it is a part of the region Russia claimed to have annexed last month, BBC reported.

Denouncing the Russian action, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky termed the shelling “merciless strikes on peaceful people again”.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

