15th BRICS: South Africa’s Johannesburg decked up, PM Modi to visit

Johannesburg (South Africa) (ANI): South Africa is set to host the 15th BRICS Summit convening in Johannesburg from Tuesday.

Delegations from over 45 countries are expected to participate in the historic event along with five member nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speaking to ANI, India’s BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, said that nearly 74 delegations from various countries are invited for the summit and over 40 to 45 delegations are expected to attend the event aimed to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity.

Delegations from various African countries, Latin America and Indonesia are expected to join the event between August 22-24.

Posters and banners can be seen all across the streets and major roads in the Sandton City of Johannesburg as the first in-person three-day Brics Summit since COVID is being organised here. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 19 confirmed South Africa’s readiness to host the Summit of BRICS nations.

It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the leaders of Brazil, China and South Africa for the 15th Brics Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the meeting virtually while the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.