11 hikers killed, 12 still missing after Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia

Jakarta: Nearly eleven hikers were killed, while 12 others are still missing after Mount Marapi, a volcano on the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia, erupted on Sunday. The eruption sent a towering column of ash 3,000 meters into the sky.

Mount Marapi, standing at 2,891 meters (9,484 feet), erupted on Sunday, catching 75 hikers on the mountain. The eruption prompted a swift response from rescue teams, with efforts to evacuate the affected individuals and bring them to safety.

Abdul Malik, the head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, reported that among the 26 people yet to be evacuated, 14 had been located. Tragically, 11 of them were found lifeless, and the search continued for the remaining 12 hikers. Rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night to ensure the safe descent of mountaineers.

Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency, informed AFP that some of the rescued hikers sustained burns due to the intense heat of the eruption. These injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries was attributed to their proximity to the volcano’s crater during the eruption.

Mount Marapi is currently at the second alert level in Indonesia’s four-step system. In response to the eruption, authorities have enforced a three-kilometer exclusion zone around the volcano’s crater to ensure the safety of the public.

The Indonesian archipelago, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to volcanic and seismic activities due to the convergence of continental plates. With nearly 130 active volcanoes, the country remains vigilant to potential geological threats.