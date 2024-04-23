10 killed after two Malaysian military helicopters collide mid-air

Malaysian military helicopters crash

Kuala Lumpur: Ten people were killed following a mid-air collision involving two Malaysian military helicopters on Tuesday morning in Perak state, the country’s Navy said.

The incident occurred at 9.32 a.m. local time over the Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy base while undergoing a flypast rehearsal, the Royal Malaysian Navy said in a brief statement.

One helicopter carried seven personnel while the other had three on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All victims died at the scene of the incident and have been sent to the Lumut base hospital for identification,” it said, adding that the public is urged not to spread videos and photos of the victims.

Details are awaited.

