1 killed, 3 wounded in El Paso shopping mall shooting in Texas

Austin: One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting incident in a shopping mall in El Paso, a major border city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

“We have one person in custody,” El Paso Police Department spokesman Robert Gomez told a news conference, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the shooting happened inside the Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday evening, adding, “we don’t have any active shooters at this time.”