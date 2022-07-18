You can turn your smartphone into Nothing Phone (1), See details

Nothing, the company formed by Carl Pei, recently launched its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) with an out of the rear end design. The highlight of the Nothing Phone (1) has been the transparent back design with the LED strips.

The accessory producer Dbrand has introduced skins and protective covers that resemble the back panel of the Nothing Phone (1). It is being called ‘Something’. The cases in the series match the geometric white and grey style of the Nothing Phone (1).

The Something skins and case are now available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited quantity, according to Dbrand’s official website. However, the company plans to bring more versions for more phones later.

Dbrand Nothing Phone (1) skins and cases price

The Something collection skins and cases includes a grip case and a Skin, which are priced at $24.95 and $49.90, respectively. As per the company, the scratch-resistant Something sticker is only 0.23mm thick. The nearly $50 phone cover boasts impact protection that is on par with that of the military.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the fingerprint scanner is built into the display.

The smartphone is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that is custom-made to include wireless and reverse charging. It packs a 4500 mAhwith support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

The company said that the users can get 18 hours of use with every charge and two days on standby, and it can reach 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes of charge.

Nothing Phone 1 sports a dual-rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The first 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is paired with ƒ/1.88 aperture lens and comes with OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. While the second sensor is a Samsung JN1 and is paired with ƒ/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. It comes with EIS image stabilisation, 114-degree field-of-view, and a Macro mode. It also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calling at the front.

Nothing Phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12. The manufacturer promises three years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates, which will be available every two months.

Nothing Phone (1) Price

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants. The Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been set at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be purchased at a price of Rs 38,999. The sale of Nothing Phone (1) in India will start from 7 p.m. on July 21 via Flipkart.

