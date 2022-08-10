xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi may launch Pad 5 Pro 12.4 inch, Mix Fold 2, Buds 4 Pro TWS earphones on August 11

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to launch the Mix Fold 2 along with Pad 5 Pro 12.4 inch tablet and Buds 4 Pro TWS earphones in China on August 11. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of Mix Fold 2 via a post on Weibo.

In addition to the Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi will also introduce the Buds 4 Pro TWS earphones and the Pad 5 Pro 12.4″ tablet on Thursday at the same event, which will begin at 7PM local time in China.

The upcoming Pad 5 Pro 12.4 has different specifications in comparison to the Pad 5 Pro that was launched last year. The Pad 5 Pro 12.4 tablet comes with a bigger screen (12.4″ vs. 11″) and sports a camera island on the rear with a different design. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor, but it’s unclear if it’s the same one found on the Pad 5 Pro’s 5G variant.

Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about the specs of these products yet, but we will soon get to know all about the product after the event tomorrow.

