Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi band 2, See all details

Xiaomi launched Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi band 2 in China on December 27. These were launched along with Redmi K60 series and Redmi Buds 4 Lite.

Redmi Watch 3

The Redmi Watch 3 comes along with 1.75-inch AMOLED. It weighs around 37 grams. The display of the watch comes with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and supports brightness up to 600 nits. The watch included a total of 121 sports modes, namely, swimming, cycling, climbing mountains, and outdoor running among others. A voice coach has been set to guide the user throughout. The watch is also equipped with sleep monitoring system, heart rate monitoring system, and oxygen monitoring system. The device is backed up with a 289mAh battery powering which is likely to last for up to 12 days of regular usage. The watch can work with iOS 12 and later, and Android 6.0 and later. The smart watch is priced around Rs 7,000 (CNY 599). It comes in two colours, Elegant Blank and Ivory White.

Redmi Band 2

The Redmi Band 2 comes with a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen and a display resolution of 172 x 320 pixels. The band has over 100 watch faces and also allows the user to set a customised wallpaper. It supports the display brightness up to 450 nits. The device is backed up with 210mAh battery which is likely to provide a backup of 14 days. The Redmi Band 2 is equipped with over 30 different sports modes. It is also equipped with features like Blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. A special feature in the device is the tracker set for women’s health. The watch is compatible working with Android 6.0 and later, and iOS 12 and later. Speaking of the pricing of the band, it is priced around Rs 2,000 (CNY 159). The Redmi Band 2 comes Midnight Black and Dream White.