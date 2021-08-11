Xiaomi launches its first under-display selfie camera smartphone ‘Mi Mix 4; Check price and Specifications

Xiaomi has launched Mi Mix 4, its first smartphone with an under-display camera at a special event in China on Tuesday. The new Mi Mix phone comes with a new camera technology that hides the selfie camera under the display. Xiaomi calls the technology as ‘Camera Under Panel (CUP)’.

The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

Alongside unveiling the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi launched the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro as its new tablets as well as Xiaomi Sound smart speaker and Mi TV Master 77-inch and Mi TV 6 OLED smart TVs.

Mi Mix 4 price

The Mi Mix 4 is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 5,299 (Rs 60,800), while the phone carries a price tag of CNY 5,799 (around Rs 66,600) for the 12GB + 256GB model.

The phone also has a top-of-the-line model with 12GB + 512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 6,299 (around Rs 72,300).

The Mi Mix 4 is available in four colour options –Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and an all-new Ceramic Grey colours.

The phone is already available for pre-bookings from Tuesday and is set to go for sale in China starting from August 16.

Xiaomi hasn’t released any information about the global availability of the phone yet.

Mi Mix 4 specifications

Display

The Mi Mix 4 features a 6.67-inch 10bit TrueColor AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The curved display has full-HD+ support with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top.

Processor and Storage Details

Under the hood, the Mi Mix 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Mi Mix 4 comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera Details

For photos and videos, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary HMX sensor, along with an f/1.95 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

It also has a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped telephoto lens to support 50x zoom, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

At the front, the phone features a 20-megapixel camera sensor with CUP technology for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera has the 400ppi of pixel density.

The company claims that it matches the pixel density, brightness, and color detail of the surrounding screen to completely hide the camera zone.

Battery Details

The Mi Mix 4 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Connectivity options of the phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support to offer precise spatial positioning capabilities.

Apart from these the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In terms of dimension, the phone has 8.02mm of thickness and weights 225 grams.