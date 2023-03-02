Xiaomi 12 Pro price drops by Rs 10,000 after 13 Pro launch in India

The Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi has cut down the prices of Xiaomi 12 Pro following the launch of its successor 13 Pro in India. Xiaomi revealed the pricing and availability of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on Monday.

Xiaomi has cut down the prices of the Xiaomi 12 Pro by Rs 10,000 across all its variants after the launch of Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is now priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 56,999 for 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB memory configurations, respectively. The device is now available at a new price starting from March 1.

Xiaomi India has confirmed that it will continue selling the Xiaomi 12 Pro despite the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in the country.

In addition, customers can either avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards or an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on purchase of the smartphone.

With the revised pricing, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Galaxy S22 now cost about the same. For the unaware, the latter starts at Rs 57,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon. Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and videos, the device has a 32MP front camera.

The device packs a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology, a 50W wireless fast charge and 10W reverse charging.

