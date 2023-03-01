Vivo V27 Pro, V27 launched in India; Price, features and other details

Vivo has launched the Vivo V27 series smartphones -V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India on Wednesday. As the successor to the Vivo V25 series that the Chinese smartphone brand introduced last year, the latest Vivo V27 series run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and pack top-end MediaTek SoCs. They pack 3D curved screens with 120Hz refresh rates and have colour-changing rear glass panels. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 flaunt triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the vanilla model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood.

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 price

The Vivo V27 Pro has a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 42,999.

The Vivo V27, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo V27 series comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black shades. It will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Vivo’s online store and offline retail partners.

The Vivo V27 Pro is available for pre-booking starting from today and the sale will begin on March 6. While the sale of Vivo V27 will start from March 23. Vivo is offering a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 to customers pre-booking the new handsets using HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards and HDB financial services.

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27, V27 Pro smartphones have identical specifications and features except for the Processor. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the Vivo V27 carries the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. Both the V27 series phones up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage, but does not support expansion via microSD card.

Both the Vivo V27 Pro and V27 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

Both the models sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Camera feature include wedding-style portrait, aura light, panorama, and time-lapse photography among others. On the front, the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 feature a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. For security and authentication, both the devices has fingerprint sensors.

The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 comes with 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging. The company claimed that the phone can be charged up to 50 percent in as little as 19 minutes. The Vivo V27 Pro model measures 164.1×74.8×7.36mm and weighs 182 grams. While, the V27 measures around 164.1x 74.8×7.4mm and weighs 180 grams.