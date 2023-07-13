Woman orders Apple Watch 8 worth Rs 50,900, receives fake product

Sanaya took to her Twitter handle to share how Amazon Customer care remained irresponsive to her multiple requests for a refund or exchange.

In a recent case of delivery scam, a woman named Sanaya took to her Twitter handle to share her story of an online scam, where she received a fake Apple watch.

She shared in her tweet that she had ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 on July 8. However, when she received the delivery on July 9, she found a ‘FitLife’ smart watch worth around Rs 2000.

She even claimed that she had contacted Amazon, requesting for a full refund. The e-commerce platform, however, has not yet notified of any refund or exchange. In her tweet, she wrote, “NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake Apple watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.

Take a look at the post here:

Responding to the tweet, Amazon Help tweeted back saying. “We apologize for the inconvenience you’ve had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information.”

Netizens took the liberty of sharing their similar experiences in her comments section. Some of the comments read, “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores,” “I had faced the same issue while I purchased a motherboard from amazon. They told me to wait for 4-5 days as they are investigating the matter. It has been more then 65 days and I have not received any refund not have they provided me any resolution” among several others.

