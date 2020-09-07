New Delhi: Handset maker Realme is aiming to capture at least 20-25 per cent overall market share in the festive season and to cement its position further in the mid-premium segment, it has launched two devices: Realme 7 and Pro.

Realme 7 Pro, India’s fastest charging 64MP flagship, is targeting users who would prefer a great comprehensive flagship experience. It features Indian’s fastest 65W SuperDart charging, Super AMOLED display and many other desired features at a proper price point.

The device is available in two variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB — priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The device will go on sale on September 14 on realme.com and Flipkart.

With Realme 7 Pro, the company aims to unsettle Xiaomi which is a strong player. Is the ‘Mirror Blue’ device ready for an impact? Let us find out.

It offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with 180Hz sampling rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 64MP AI quad-camera.

The handset houses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, which can quickly power up the smartphone in around 35-40 minutes.

The Realme 7 Pro is also equipped with three-card slots — two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of comparison, this Realme handset may have an upper hand over Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Vivo V17 in the similar price range — thanks to the camera features, display and its extremely high charging efficiency.

When it comes to design and outlook, the smartphone looks decent and attractive, giving users a ‘premium’ feel.

The Realme 7 Pro has a rectangular camera block with quad-camera setup along with LED flash at the rear top left corner.

The device features an advanced 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens with the 119-degree field of view for capturing images, 2MP B&W Portrait lens and 2MP Macro lens that allows to take close-up pictures.

The images were sharp. In low light and indoor shoots, the device generated decent images which were lacking in rival handsets in the same price point.

When it comes to camera and photography, the USP of this device is Pro Nightscape Mode and Night Filters.

During video shoots, the device didn’t disappoint. The night videos were clear enough.

The Realme 7 Pro houses the power button and has a dedicated space for SIM-tray on the right side, while the volume rockers are on the left side.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB Type-C charging port, Dolby Atmos speaker charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the front, Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with 180Hz sampling rate that has a 1080×2400 pixels resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The device comes with a hole-punch display design. The 7 Pro also has an always-on display mode.

For selfies, the device houses a 32MP in-display camera with an f/2.5 aperture and provides multiple functions such as AI beautification and Super Nightscape mode.

The overall camera experience was pleasant.

The smartphone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes with Realme own UI. It runs Android 10 operating system (OS).

The device didn’t lag while using multiple apps during usage.

Another USP is the 4500mAh battery with superfast 65W fast charging.

The fastest 65W SuperDart charging tag was not disappointing and the battery got the optimum juice within 40 minutes.

Since PUBG is banned, try other games like Asphalt 9: Legends. The graphics were good in the basic setting but the phone did lag while playing heavy games.

Conclusion: With an amazing camera, display and design, the Realme 7 Pro mid-premium smartphone performed well on most parameters. The smartphone gives some tough competition in the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 range.

Youngsters and camera lovers looking to buy mid-premium smartphones, 7 Pro has all the right ingredients to meet their demand.

