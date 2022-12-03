Want to buy Apple iPhone 13; Get it at Rs 45,200 on Flipkart, Check the deal here

You can buy the iPhone 13 at a much cheaper price of Rs 45,200 instead of Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. If you are interested then do check out how you can get the premium iPhone with over Rs 21,000 discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently selling the Apple iPhone 13 128GB variant at a discounted price of Rs 65,999 against its original price of Rs 69,900. The phone is getting a 5% discount on Flipkart.

The e-retailer is also offering an additional exchange deal on the purchase of the iPhone 13. You can get an exchange value of up to Rs 17,500 for your old device on Flipkart.

You can also get 5% cashback by making the purchase of the iPhone 13 with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. That means you get to save to Rs 3,299 off on the phone’s price.

Combining all these offers and discounts, you can buy the iPhone 13 at Rs 45,200 from Flipkart.

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also get a 5% cashback. However, the maximum exchange discount offered by Amazon is Rs 13,350. Do note that Amazon has also listed the iPhone 13 at Rs 65,999 on the site.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used on the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and has a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera and a 12MP dual rear camera setup.

Meanwhile, Apple has increased the starting price of iPhone SE in India from Rs 43,900 to Rs Rs 49,900. The smartphone was launched in March this year. The price of the three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB was Rs 43,900, Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900 respectively at the time of launch. After the latest price hike, the cost has been changed to Rs 49,900 (64GB), Rs 54,900 (128GB) and Rs 64,900 (256GB) respectively, on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of Rs 6,000.