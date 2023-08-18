Vivo V29e to get launched in India on August 28; To offer 64 primary camera with OIS

Vivo will launch its upcoming device Vivo V29e in India very soon. The company has officially confirmed that the smartphone will be launching on August 28. The launch event will be live-streamed on all the social media channels at 12PM on Aug 28. The smartphone will be available for sale on Vivo e-store, Flipkart as well as authorised retail stores across the country.

When it comes to the specifications of the Vivo V29e, the company has teased that the device will get a dual rear camera setup with 64MP camera as a primary camera. The main sensor gets support for OIS. We do not have any clue about the second rear camera on the device. On the other hand, the front camera on the device is 50MP and it should be good for video calls and selfies.

The back panel of the smartphone will be made of glass and it is expected to change colours. The smartphone is expected to offer a 3D curved display and the refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display of the smartphone is expected to offer a punch-hole display that will house front camera. The rear camera setup will offer dual camera setup in a vertical style.

The Vivo V29e will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 / 480+ chipset that will tackle day-to-day tasks. It will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. RAM options on the device will be 8GB or 12GB. A 4800mAh battery is offered on the device and it gets 80W fast charging support. The colours available on the device include blue and black.

When it comes to operating system, the Vivo V29e will be offered with FunTouchOS 13 which is based on Android 13 OS.