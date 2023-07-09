Vivo V25 Pro 5G price drops with a 31% discount on Flipkart, Save up to Rs 15000

Flipkart is selling the Vivo V25 Pro 5G smartphone with huge discounts and bank offers. The e-commerce platform is offering over Rs 15,000 discount on the purchase of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G discount offer on Flipkart

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is currently available for purchase at Rs 29,979 instead of Rs 43,999 with a discount of 31 per cent. That means the phone is getting a price cut of Rs 14,000. This superb offer is available on Flipkart. This offer is available for the black colour variant of the 256 GB storage with 12 GB Ram variant of the Vivo V25 pro 5G.

In addition, bank offers are also available for this Vivo smartphone. Customers can get ₹1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Trxns on orders priced between ₹15,000 to ₹39,999 on the vivo phone. You can also get extra ₹3010 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).

In this way you get to save over Rs 15,000 with the purchase of the Vivo V25 pro.

Vivo V25 pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro 5 comes with a 6.56-inch bezel-less AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 398ppi and a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display has a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is powered by a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 12GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z chipset. A Super Large CPU that operates at 3GHz adds to the smartphone’s lightning-fast performance.

The phone features a 64MP main camera with an f/1.89 aperture. Additionally, it features a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera, both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The 32MP selfie snapper on the front of the phone.

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G packs a non-removable 4830mAh Li-Polymer battery, which supports 66W flash charging technology.

You can also get the Bolue colour variant of the phone with 18 per cent discount.