Vivo brings Origin OS 4 onboard; Offers improved power management, memory efficiency and much more  

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced the Origin OS 4 in its Developer Conference today. The manufacturer has based the Origin OS 4 on the Android 14. However, the above-mentioned OS is limited only to the China market. The company has already confirmed the Funtouch 14 in the International market (including India).

There are some important improvements when it comes to the performance of the OS. There is a faster app response due to the enabled virtual graphics card. There is a reduction in opening and closing of the apps by percent. On the other hand, the frame rate stability has been boosted by 70 percent.

The OS prioritises the onscreen task, allocates more resources from the CPU and GPU, and blocks irreverent calculations. This makes the process faster. When it comes to visual improvements the users get 2000 redesigned icons to improve visual comfort. Vivo offers custom vivo Sans font across the whole system. There are also UI interactions tha offer real-time blurring effects, contextual wallpapers along with lock screen customizations.

The Origin OS 4 is offered with Vivo smart car 4.0. The Vivo smart car is an alternative to Android Auto. For those who are unknown, Android Auto is unavailable in China. As users plug their smartphones to supported cars they will get the interface.

Some of the other features that are present in the OS include new Blue Heart Jr V assistant powered by AI as well as Family Health. The Family Health tracks the smart devices of other family members in a neat widget.

The Origin OS 4 will be introduced to existing devices by the end of the current year. The initial devices to get the OS upgrade are X Fold2, X Flip, X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+, as well as iQOO 11, iQOO 11S, and iQOO 11 Pro. The upcoming Vivo X100 as well as iQOO 12 series get the OS pre-installed in the devices.

