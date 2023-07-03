Upcoming Apple AirPods Pro to feature Hearing aid, body temperature tracking features
Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro is tipped to feature with hearing health monitoring like audiograms and body temperature sensing.
Apple is reportedly working on it’s next generation Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is said to offer several new health features. Though, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not made any official announcement regrading the next generation Apple AirPods, we have got some information about them through leak reports.
Ahead of any official announcement, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that the company will launch AirPods models with hearing health monitoring like audiograms and body temperature sensing. Moreover, Gurman also claims that Apple plans to position the future Apple AirPods Pro as hearing aids. However, the launch of the next-gen AirPods is still some time away as Apple refreshes AirPods every three years.
Let’s take a look at the expected AirPods features.
The analyst has revealed that Apple has major plans to include health features in its next AirPods and AirPods Pro. He said that Apple will launch the next-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro with hearing health features like a test to generate an audiogram using tones and sounds. This will help the user determine how well they hear sounds. Notably, there are third-party apps like Mimi, which help users generate audiograms using their AirPods Pro. Once Apple integrates the feature in AirPods, users won’t need these third-party apps anymore.
Additionally, Apple plans to integrate body temperature measuring in the next generation of AirPods. This helpful feature will detect internal body temperature through the ear canal and warn users ahead of falling sick. Apple has already introduced body temperature monitoring through Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. However, it works through wrist skin and only while the user sleeps. New sensors to detect body temperature inside the ear canal are likely to be more effective.
Gurman also claims that Apple will shift to USB Type-C charging port on future audio products, including the next-gen AirPods. However, Apple usually follows a 3-year timeline for updating its AirPods lineup. Since AirPods 3rd gen was launched in 2021 and AirPods Pro 2nd gen in 2022, there is still some time to go before next-gen AirPods are here.
At WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced several new features coming to AirPods. These include a mute switch for calls, improved device switching, and more.