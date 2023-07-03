Upcoming Apple AirPods Pro to feature Hearing aid, body temperature tracking features

Apple is reportedly working on it’s next generation Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is said to offer several new health features. Though, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not made any official announcement regrading the next generation Apple AirPods, we have got some information about them through leak reports.

Ahead of any official announcement, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that the company will launch AirPods models with hearing health monitoring like audiograms and body temperature sensing. Moreover, Gurman also claims that Apple plans to position the future Apple AirPods Pro as hearing aids. However, the launch of the next-gen AirPods is still some time away as Apple refreshes AirPods every three years.

Let’s take a look at the expected AirPods features.

The analyst has revealed that Apple has major plans to include health features in its next AirPods and AirPods Pro. He said that Apple will launch the next-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro with hearing health features like a test to generate an audiogram using tones and sounds. This will help the user determine how well they hear sounds. Notably, there are third-party apps like Mimi, which help users generate audiograms using their AirPods Pro. Once Apple integrates the feature in AirPods, users won’t need these third-party apps anymore.