“Ultimate speed unlimited experiences” is the tagline of Jio Phone 5G!

The Jio Phone 5G will be the latest smartphone that will be launched by Reliance Jio in India. The latest leaks have suggested that the smartphone is currently under trial and is expected to launch soon. The leaked images has also shown, the front and back of the device in a proper manner.

According to a leak by tipster Arpit Patel, we get to know the rear side and front side of the Jio Phone 5G. The design of the JioPhone 5G is quite basic and the teased image showed the smartphone in black colour. The rear camera setup consists of dual camera setup along with a LED flash. The rear camera setup consists of 13MP AI primary camera along with a 2 MP secondary camera. When it comes to front camera, the device features a 5 MP camera. Jio branding could be seen at the center of the back panel. The tagline of the smartphone ‘ultimate speed unlimited experiences’ could been seen at the bottom of the panel.

The front camera could be seen in the waterdrop notch of the smartphone. The device is expected to offer a 6.6 inch display.

Exclusive!!🔥Here’s a sneak-peek at the upcoming unreleased JioPhone 5G.

The phone is expected to release between Diwali and New Year. The expected price is under ₹10k.

Not much specs known but possibly a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor.

13+2MP Rear

5MP Front camera. pic.twitter.com/bzRRIH8Sdn — Arpit ‘Satya Prakash’ Patel  (@ArpitNahiMila) June 22, 2023

Even though many specifications about the device is unknown, Reliance could bundle it with a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor. The expected launch of the device will be between Diwali and New Year. In terms of price the entry-level Jio-Phone is expected to cost under Rs 10,000.

(NB: These specs mentioned about the smartphone are based on leaks. Users should wait for the official statement of Jio about the device.)