TRAI recommends Caller ID feature as a default feature; Can be a positive decision

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the regulatory body of the Indian Government has suggested that network providers should display the name of callers during a phone call. The proposed feature is Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) and it is expected to be rolled as a supplementary service.

The Network service providers are expected to carry the feature as a trail and assessment feature and then go ahead to apply it in a full scale. TRAI has also suggested how and what name should be displayed in the case of bulk and business connections. The recommendations were yet to be formalised through guidelines. The smartphone makers are expected to snable this feature on their products within a specific period after there is a notification about the decision.

If the CNAP feature is implemented, tackling spam calls can be dealt in a better way. Spam calls have been a challenge to privacy and can lead to a cyber fraud. It is important to note that maximum fraud starts with an unknown phone call.

Computer security software company, McAfee has found in a survey that around 47 percent had either received or knew someone who was a recipient of voice call scam. This figure is double as compared to the global average of 25 percent. The Voice call scam not only leads to financial loss but also loss of personal identity. A voice call scam might lead to exposure of your Asdhar, PAN details as well as mental well-being.

However, there is a question of privacy when it comes to this feature. The private service providers have claimed that this new system might have an adverse impact on women’s safety.

Even though there are many pros and cons in the above-mentioned new feature, the pros outweigh the cons. It also seems that the telecom companies might have business considerations to oppose the proposal.