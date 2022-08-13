Get extra benefits on JioFiber as a part of Independence Day offer, Check details here The entire nation is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence. Keeping the special occasion in mind, Reliance Jio has introduced Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative.

The entire nation is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence. Keeping the special occasion in mind, Reliance Jio has introduced Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative. Under this initiative, the company is offering extra 15 days benefits for free for its JioFiber plan subscribers.

The customers who opt for a new JioFiber connection between August 12 and August 16 are eligible for the free 15 days of benefit. The benefits will be applicable on the plan selected during the time of activation. In order to avail of the benefit, the users must ensure that the plans are activated by August 19.

The JioFiber Independence Day offer is available to the new JioFiber customers who opt for specific postpaid entertainment bonanza plans. The postpaid entertainment plans include Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, and Rs 899. Jio is also offering discount cash vouchers if opted for a new connection. The vouchers will be added on the MyJio app in ‘My Vouchers’ section. The discount vouchers have an applicability period of 6/12 months.

Jio has also introduced new Rs 750 and Rs 2999 prepaid plans for its prepaid customers.

Jio Rs 750 prepaid plan

This plan offers 180GB total data for a validity period of 90 days. Users get daily 2GB data for the validity period. The benefits of the plan include unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps including JioSaavan, JioCinema, and much more.

Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan

The Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan offer extends its validity for 365 days. Under the plan users get 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 1 year subscription to Disney+ hotstar (mobile edition). Additional benefits include vouchers from Ajio, Ixigo and netmeds. Users also get additional 75GB data worth Rs 750 in this plan.