New Delhi: For Sony PlayStation lovers in India, the wait got much longer as pre-orders for the PlayStation5 (PS5) and PS5 Digital Edition that went live at 12 pm (noon) on Monday disappeared within no time.

The limited stock of PS5 and Digital Edition went unavailable or sold out in seconds on Amazon, Reliance Digital and Sony Center online platforms.

There is no information when the popular gaming consoles will be back in India.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.

Unable to meet the surge in demand, Sony has still managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year.

PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in the US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market), according to market research firm NPD.

According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021 due to chip shortage.

Sony PS5 Pre-orders

Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.