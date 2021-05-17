Sony is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed as the Xperia Ace 2. Now, the design and key specifications of Sony Xperia Ace 2 might have been leaked through an alleged case renders and Google Play Console listing ahead of its official launch.

The phone is rumoured to be the successor to the mid segment phone Sony Xperia Ace which was launched in 2019.

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared a few case renders of a phone which is believed to be the Sony Xperia Ace 2. The alleged renders could be the possible design of the upcoming phone.

The alleged case renders of the Xperia Ace 2 show a dual rear camera setup but the selfie shooter cannot be clearly seen. The phone seems a bit thick and sports a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

It also shows a USB Type-C port, and a dedicated camera shutter button.

Also Read: Sony Announces Partnership With Discord To Bring Online Chat App To PlayStation

Now, the Xperia Ace 2 has appeared in the database of the Google Play Console listing, which indicates that its launch is imminent.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that Sony Xperia Ace 2 will come loaded with the Android 11 OS. The phone is listed to have the Helio P35 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM.

The Xperia Ace 2’s image at the Google Play Console listing reveals that the phone with a waterdrop notch display. The listing hints the phone’s display could have an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1496 pixels resolution.

The volume buttons of the phone are seen at the right side of the phone. A cutout which is likely for one of the microphones was seen at the bottom.

You should note that Sony has not shared any information on the launch date and specifications details of the Xperia Ace 2 yet.