Sony PlayStation5 Will Be Available In India At A Cost Of Rs 50K

New Delhi: Sony PlatStation5, likely to arrive next month globally amid the initial pre-order mess, will cost Rs 49,990 in India and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990.

The company said that while the gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5, availability is subject to local import regulations.

“Our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on the launch date for India as more information becomes available,” the company said in a statement.

The PlayStation 5 is set to hit the shelves on November 12 in the US and the rest of the world on November 19.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will come for Rs 5,990 while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190.

The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available for Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590.

The DualSense Charging Station will come for Rs 2,590.

Sony last month apologised for PS5 pre-orders being a bit of a mess which caused many gamers to miss out on securing a console.

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year,” the company said in a tweet.

When it comes to games, Demon’s Souls will cost Rs 4,999 while Destruction Allstars will come for Rs 4,999.

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition will cost the gamers Rs 4,999 and Sackboy A Big Adventure will come for Rs 3,999, the company said.

