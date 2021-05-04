Sony Announces Partnership With Discord To Bring Online Chat App To PlayStation

San Francisco: Sony has announced a new partnership with Discord and will integrate the popular online chat app PlayStations own built-in social tools.

The gaming-focused communication service will integrate with the social experience on PlayStation beginning early next year.

“At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said in a statement late on Monday.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round.

“Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services,” Ryan added.

Popular among the teenagers globally including in India, Discord currently has 140 million monthly active users (MAUs) — double the number it had a year ago.

Discord connects game companies with their fans in audio and text chat communities.

Discord last month ended talks with Microsoft for its $10 billion acquisition deal, The Wall Street Journal reported, as it now aims to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

Discord raised $100 million in December last year at a $7 billion market valuation.

It is in direct competition with invite-only chat app Clubhouse that has raised its market valuation to $4 billion.