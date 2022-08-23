Skullcandy Mod price
Skullcandy launches new earbuds ‘Mod’ in India, Know price, specs

New Delhi: US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Tuesday launched its all-new true wireless earbuds, Mod, for Indian consumers.

Launched at Rs 5,999, the earbuds comes with “Clear Voice Smart Mic” technology that utilises artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, ensuring calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all. Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles,” the company said in a statement.

The new earbuds offers “Multipoint Pairing” that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer.

Mod’s flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equaliser mode personalization for a truly customisable audio experience, the company said.

An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.Mod is now available across online and offline stores.

