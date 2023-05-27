Sci-fi author writes over 100 novels in less than a year using ChtaGPT, 500 copies sold

ChatGPT is being used for various purposes in daily life activities like writing essays, answering texts, even complaining about flight delays etc. Now, a new interesting story has popped up about the use of Artificial Intelligent ( AI).

According to a post by New York Post, a science fiction author used AI tools to fuel his writing aspirations and completed almost 100 books. He also managed to earn a significant amount of money in the process.

The author named Tim Boucher reportedly used AI tools like ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude to write the novels. He has managed to create almost 100 novels with illustrations. He said that he wanted to create some exciting ebooks by combining sci-fi with AI-generated worlds. The author has named the novel series as “AI Lore series.”

He believes that they demonstrate the amazing possibilities of AI in boosting human creativity. Boucher used AI chatbots and image generators to bring his stories to life.

With their assistance, he could quickly come up with ideas and generate text, while also creating beautiful illustrations. Each of his books is around 5,000 words long and includes dozens of AI-generated images.

Furthermore, Boucher revealed that he can finish a book in just a few hours whereas the traditional authors took months to complete a book. In fact, one time he finished writing a book using AI in less than three hours.

Not only does he write the novels quickly, he is also earning money from them. He revealed that over 500 copies of his stories has already been sold. He has earned a total of $2,000, which is around Rs 1,65,000 in Indian rupees, from selling his novels.

