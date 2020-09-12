Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Price cut
Photo Credit: NDTV Gadgets 2360

Samsung Slashes Prices of Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 In India

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 becomes cheaper in India with a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000. This offer will be available on Samsung’s official site Samsung.com and Flipkart .

The price of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, which were launched earlier this year in the country were increased due to the Goods & Services Tax (GST) hike on mobile phones in April.

Photo: Nasi Lemak Tech

The 6GB+128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 is now priced at Rs 23,999 instead of the previous price of Rs 25,250 while the 8GB+128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 27,999.

Related News

Users To Get Improved User Experience On Galaxy Note20…

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series Has Many Feats You Didn’t…

Samsung Galaxy S30 Series May Skip This Important Key…

Now pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note20 for Rs 77,999 in India

The Galaxy A71’s 8GB+128GB is now available for Rs 30,999 as against its previous price of Rs 32,999.

The Galaxy A51 features a 48-megapixel Quad camera, a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a fingerprint lock system for security and a long-lasting 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A71 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera, 32 MP selfie camera, Infinity-O display with Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) processor and a whopping 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A71 also features a ‘Make for India’ innovations such as Useful Cards, Multilingual Typing, Finder and Smart Crop.

You might also like
Business

Pocket Friendly Smart Phone Launched By Oppo

Technology

Comparison Review Between OnePlus Nord And Samsung Galaxy A51, Check Details

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy M51 with ‘monster’ battery in India

Technology

US Spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7