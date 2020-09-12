Bhubaneswar: Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 becomes cheaper in India with a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000. This offer will be available on Samsung’s official site Samsung.com and Flipkart .

The price of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, which were launched earlier this year in the country were increased due to the Goods & Services Tax (GST) hike on mobile phones in April.

The 6GB+128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 is now priced at Rs 23,999 instead of the previous price of Rs 25,250 while the 8GB+128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 27,999.

The Galaxy A71’s 8GB+128GB is now available for Rs 30,999 as against its previous price of Rs 32,999.

The Galaxy A51 features a 48-megapixel Quad camera, a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a fingerprint lock system for security and a long-lasting 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A71 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera, 32 MP selfie camera, Infinity-O display with Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) processor and a whopping 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A71 also features a ‘Make for India’ innovations such as Useful Cards, Multilingual Typing, Finder and Smart Crop.